With Mumbai theatres shut, would the Bollywood biggies move to OTT?

On Monday, the makers announced the postponement of Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer cop action drama, which was supposed to be Bollywood’s first mega release of the year on April 30, has been pushed indefinitely. The reason, of course, is the current Covid situation in Maharashtra.

The buzz is that the production houses backing the film – Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Cape of Good Films – were not keen on putting up Sooryavanshi, an extravagant Rohit Shetty entertainer, for a direct-to-OTT release. But now, according to sources, the makers are reassessing the situation and based on the outcome of the same, might make an announcement on April 10.

Theatres in Maharashtra, which account for more than 40 per cent of box office collections, have been shut due to the spike in Covid cases.

While Bollywood is in a tizzy over the current shutdown of cinema business in Maharashtra, one of the most important markets for Hindi films, the fate of Sooryavanshi could have ramifications on film trade trends far beyond just the film. Being one of the most important Bollywood biggies of the year, the decision whether such a huge film goes directly to OTT could set the course for other films as far as future exhibition trends go (at least for now).