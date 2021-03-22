'Wish you were here': Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput after 'Chhichhore' wins 67th National Film Award for Best Hindi Film

The winners of the 67th National Film Award were announced on Monday and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 2019 film, 'Chhichhore' was adjudged the best Hindi film.

'Chhichhore' also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma among, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

The film plays on the themes of friendship and college life and revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6, 2019.

After the winners of the prestigious national film awards were announced on Monday, netizens took to Twitter to remember Sushant, who passed away on June 12, 2020.

"Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' awarded as the best Hindi feature film. Congratulations Sush and SSRians. Wish you were here to celebrate it with us Sushant," wrote a user.

Another commented, "Sushant Singh Rajput you are the best, you will be remembered for ever. We all miss you very much."

Check out the reactions here: