Will Zoya Akhtar do sequel or prequel to Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy'?

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy may have been out of Oscar Award race this year but if sources are to believed then the filmmaker is planning to do the second film in Gully Boy series.

A source says, “There has been talk about Gully Boy sequel for a long time now. The team has been discussing ideas though there is no script as of now. But there are two concepts which might attract the makers that are either to make a prequel or do a sequel. In the prequel the story will travel back and forth while the sequel is likely to be set in Delhi. However this can only happen if things fall into place.”

Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechline released early this year and have received well by audience. The film also did good business at the box office and since then there have been speculations about second film. In fact Ranveer too has confirmed this in one of his interviews after the success of the film. But Zoya is yet to officially confirm this.

Zoya is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror show, Ghost Stories on Netflix these days which is set to premiere from January 1. Zoya’s story features Janhavi Kapoor and Surekha Sikri.