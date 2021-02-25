'Will you make me Mrs Nehru?': When Gangubai Kathiawadi asked PM Nehru to marry her

Dressed in a pastel green saree, with her hair tied in a long braid, the actor has aced the look of a traditional Gujarati woman. The actor's kohl-rimmed eyes and a red dot on her forehead completed the look perfectly. In the poster, Bhatt seems to strike a powerful pose resembling a boss woman, as she rests her feet on a chair next to her.

Going by the poster, it seems that the actor has gone into the skin of the character. Bhatt looks promising, and it's safe to say that her fans are in for a visual treat.

Bhatt captioned the post, "In cinemas 30th July, 2021" along with a pair of black heart emoticons.

Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The book also sheds light on her brush with politicians including India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Gangubai once took the stage at a woman empowerment summit to stress on the need for prostitution belts in cities.

Her speech headlined to an extent that it got her a private audience with Nehru.

He was so impressed by her desire to change the condition of red light areas that he questioned her why she chose this line of work when she could have easily found a nice husband.

To this, Gangubai quipped, asking the PM if he would marry her. As the latter was left flustered, she continued, “It is very easy to preach but tough to practice.”

This part also reflects in the last bit of the teaser featuring Alia, where Gangubai says, "You all didn't spare my innocence. Nor did you give me the respect of marriage."