Will Vijay Devarakonda change his shoot location for Janhvi Kapoor?

Vijay Devarakonda has been a popular name in Bollywood after Hindi remake (Kabir Singh of his film Arjun Reddy , did well. The actor has got huge fan following and Hindi filmmakers are not only interested in making remakes of his films but also are trying to sign him for their next projects. However, the actor is said to be taking his own time to take up a Hindi project and is right now busy with promotions of his next film 'World Famous Lover' and preparing for 'Fighter'.

A source says, “There has been a talk that Vijay’s next film will be shot in Mumbai. The team has been looking for various options to shoot as it is about to go on floor by end of this month. But the makers are yet to officially announce the leading lady for this film and some of the crew members associated with the film believe that since they are planning to sign Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with her Hindi films, the major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai but there is no confirmation on it as the entire star cast is yet to revealed.”

It is said that Kara Johar, who is producing this bilingual with Charmee Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh want to have a known face from Bollywood in this film as it has a pan India appeal. So Kara has apparently suggested Janhvi’s name, who he has launched under his production. Janhavi had also stated in the past that she has a crush on Vijay.