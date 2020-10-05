'Will sell drugs if you don't pay': Pooja Bedi files complaint after e-commerce website hacked

Celebrity Pooja Bedi in a complaint to the Goa Police Cyber Cell on Monday, said that her business website happysoul.in was targetted by hackers, who were now demanding 'ransom' in order to restore access to her e-commerce site.

Bedi, who resides in Goa and whose website trades in organic supplements, also took to Twitter with her woe, tagging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena, saying the hackers have threatened to sell drugs and narcotics substances on her website, if the ransom is not paid.

"Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website http://happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if i don't pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered (an) FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell last week but no action from Cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm," the actress said in a tweet.