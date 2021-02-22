Will Saif use THIS poetic name for his newborn son, which Kareena refused during Taimur?

In 2016, Bebo and Saif courted controversy for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur - the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, Saif denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

In 2018, during the India Today conclave, Kareena spoke on her son’s name and how she stood by it despite its controversial baggage.

She said, “The night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means 'iron' and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur.”

While discussing the same topic ahead of her second delivery on the radio show “What Women Want”, Kareena said, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Saif tied the knot with Kareena in October of 2012, after a five-year courtship. They had announced her pregnancy in August by releasing a joint statement that said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."