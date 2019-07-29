Will never work with him: Govinda reveals the reason behind major fallout with David Dhawan

Govinda and David Dhawan were close-knit friends and have given the industry some major hits including Partner, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, and Shola Aur Shabnam to mention a few. However, when Govinda appeared on India TV’s show Aap Ki Adalat, he opened up about the major fallout that he had with David Dhawan. The actor revealed that he has not spoken to him in the past few years.

He said, “He can ask me this question only when his son (Varun Dhawan) makes 17 films with him. I do not think his son will ever do 17 films with him, because he is, after all, David Dhawan’s son. He is educated. I never realized the meaning of doing 17 films with a director. It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi (David Dhawan). I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him. I did not even treat my relatives so well as I treated him. Even with my brother, who is a director, I did not do 17 films.”

Elaborating his reasons further, he revealed, “After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard, David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know.”

Watch the entire segment, right here.