Will make sure we close their shop: Rangoli Chandel, while sharing letter issued by Kangana’s advocate

Kangana Ranaut shared a 4 minute long video yesterday bashing the journalist she had a spat with at a song launch for Judgementall Hai Kya. While there has been no response from the Entertainment Journalist Guild post the boycott threat, the actress has now shared an official statement from her advocate Siddiqui & Associates.

While Rangoli shared many rant tweets she also added a shared a letter which issued by her advocate. The statement reads, “These so-called unprofessional Journalists mischievously seek to use public platform on every given opportunity, to illegally and criminally harass any celebrity including my said client, despite full knowledge that their illegal and criminal acts are not “freedom of speech but amounts to defamation”.

She added a comment to the tweet saying she will make sure the journalists go to jail and they close down their shop. “Sir yeh dukan ko band karvayeinge aur inko jail bhi bhijvayeinge criminal kahin ke, how dare they threaten defame and intimidate Kangana ....” she captioned the letter on Twitter.

The letter also addressed the unregistered ‘Entertainment Journalist Guild’ organisation and urged them to supporting unprofessional journalists.

After the event took place on July 7 Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion pictures also apologised on behalf of the actress, but time and again Kangana has made it clear there will be no apologising.