Will live up to expectations: Kareena on 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is reuniting with Aamir Khan for "Laal Singh Chaddha", on Monday said the forthcoming film will live up to the audience's expectations. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump", the film is being directed by Advait Chandan.

The actor duo have previously worked together on "Talaash" and "3 Idiots". Aamir unveiled the first look of "Laal Singh Chaddha" on Monday.

Asked about collaborating with Aamir again, Kareena said, "I am sure we will live up to people's expectations." She was speaking at the trailer launch of "Good Newwz", directed by Raj Mehta.