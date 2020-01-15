'Will leave girls and pubs to him': Saif Ali Khan intimidated by doppelganger son Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan is a hands on father when it comes to spending quality time with his three children Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur. From offering dating tips to giving piggyback rides, he’s the coolest dad of B-town. The actor who is nearing his 50s, is coping in terms of parenting an adult, a teen and a toddler all at the same time. How does he balance it out?

Saif, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Jawaani Janemaan, spoke around the same topic during the song launch. He said that he’ll leave the girls and pubs to Ibrahim Ali Khan, and would rather stay at home with Taimur and read to him. “I’ll leave girls and pubs to Ibrahim and will probably stay at home & read to Taimur, I am an old man now just pretending to be cool,” said Saif.

Saif’s last stint in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, has been well appreciated by fans and critics. The film did well on the box office in the last week and is all set to enter the 100 crore club.

Khan’s next film Jawaani Janemaan featuring Tabu and debutante Alaya is a comedy drama, in which he plays a casanova. It is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The film will hit the theatres this year on January 31.