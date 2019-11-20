Will Kick 2 release on Eid 2021?

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are coming together for Kick 2. The official announcement of the film took place some time ago and there have been rumours that the film will release in 2020. But now it is said that Sajid, who directed the first part is planning to release it in 2021.

A source says, “Sajid has clarified that he is not releasing his film next year because he is yet to work on the story. Sajid and Salman are willing to go ahead with the project only when they have the right script in hand. Earlier too Sajid had planned to release the film this year but it never started because he could not crack the right idea. Now the team is contemplating an option to release it on Eid, 2021 if things go well according to the plan. They are in favour starting the film next year but it will have a lot of VFX work to be done. So if they can manage to finish the work on time then they will release it then.”

Kick 2 was supposed to release on Christmas this year but since the script was not in place the movie has been pushed ahead. The film will star Jacqueline in the lead like first part with Salman and the makers might retain some more cast members too.