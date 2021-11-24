Will Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a court marriage in Mumbai before their grand wedding in Rajasthan?

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021.

Reportedly, the grand wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur district. The couple has instructed their industry friends to keep themselves free between December 7 to 9, which are the tentative dates of the wedding.

Now, according to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple will be having a court marriage in Mumbai next week before jetting off to Rajasthan for their royal wedding.

Meanwhile, their teams have already reached the venue to get all the preparations going.

Katrina and Vicky have been tight-lipped about their wedding plans. However, according to a report in India Today, the couple might send out a formal announcement of their wedding anytime soon.

The bride-to-be had started trials for her wedding outfit in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actress wants to wrap everything up soon, so that she can relax before the wedding day.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky has started preparing for the wedding. A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort last week to take stock of the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on. However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

On the work front, apart from 'Tiger 3', Katrina has 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero series.

Vicky, on the other hand, has films like, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw's biopic, 'The immortal Ashwatthama' and 'Takht'.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:41 PM IST