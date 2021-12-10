Will Jacqueline Fernandez perform at Da-Bangg Tour in Riyadh amid money laundering case? Here's what Salman Khan said

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has recently been in the news after her pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been questioning the actress in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Amid this, there were reports that Jacqueline will not be a part of the Da-Bangg Tour with Salman Khan and the superstar will be replacing her with actress Daisy Shah.

The show is going to take place today (December 10) in Riyadh.

However, at the press conference in Riyadh on Thursday, Salman shut down all rumours as he confirmed that Jacqueline will be a part of Da-Bangg Tour. According to a report in BollywoodLife, Salman said, "Inshaallah, she will be here tomorrow. If not, I'll perform as Jacqueline."

Besides Jacqueline, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aayush Sharma, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhava and Prabhudheva among other celebs are a part of the event.

Meanwhile, days after the ED summoned Jacqueline, it is now reported that the alleged ‘conman’, Sukesh, showered his rumoured ladylove with extravagant gifts, which invited trouble for her.

According to a report by The Print, Jacqueline received many gifts from Sukesh that sum up to Rs 10 crore. These include an Arabian horse worth Rs 52 lakh, three Persian cats that cost about Rs 9 lakh each, diamond sets, paying for chartered flights and other gifts.

On Thursday, the ED questioned Jacqueline for the second consecutive day in connection with the probe.

The actress had spent about eight hours at the agency's office on Wednesday as she was questioned and her statement recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Fernandez has been grilled by the ED at least twice early this year in this case.

On December 5, The ED had stopped Fernandez at the Mumbai airport and barred her from flying abroad. It asked her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the probe.

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:28 PM IST