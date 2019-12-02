'Will fear stop him from slapping her': Vikram Motwane slams Kabir Singh director's take on Hyderabad rape-murder

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga called for a "brutal sentence" for the attackers in the recent rape-murder case in Hyderabad, Vikram Motwane hit out at him for his comments.
The Kabir Singh director had written, "FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.I request @warangalpolice to come into action."
Film director Vikramaditya Motwane however slammed the tweet asking, "Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?"
Singer-songwriter Sona Mohapatra also called out the director for his choice of films.
"Would also help if you did your job better.Stop making films where you glorify sexist behaviour, misogyny & violence against women. Films like #KabirSingh aka #ArjunReddy where you ride on male toxicity for commercial gain. Maybe use your ‘virtue signalling’ in your work?" she wrote on Twitter.
Many other celebrities have also spoken out against the brutal gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.
Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan had earlier called the attackers the "worst kind of shaitans disguised in human form" and added that 'Beti Bachao' should not be "just a campaign".
Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Yami Gautam had also expressed their anger and horror at the incident.
