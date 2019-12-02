'Will fear stop him from slapping her': Vikram Motwane slams Kabir Singh director's take on Hyderabad rape-murder

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga called for a "brutal sentence" for the attackers in the recent rape-murder case in Hyderabad, Vikram Motwane hit out at him for his comments.

The Kabir Singh director had written, "FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.I request @warangalpolice to come into action."

Film director Vikramaditya Motwane however slammed the tweet asking, "Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?"