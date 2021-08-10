'Will do the film if Aamir Khan agrees': Saif Ali Khan's 'condition' when Farhan Akhtar approached him for 'Dil Chahta Hai'

'Dil Chahta Hai' filmmaker Farhan Akhtar revealed that actor Saif Ali Khan had said that he will only come on board if Aamir Khan gives a nod.
'Dil Chahta Hai' completed 20 years on Tuesday. Released on August 10, 2001, the film featured superstar Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends, focusing on the ups and downs in their equations with different approaches towards love and life.
According to a report, Farhan, in a conversation with Rajeev Masand, revealed that he wanted his friends Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan to be a part of the film.
The 'Toofan' actor said that Akshaye was the first person to say yes to the film, but he was initially roped in for the role of Akash.
"I wanted Hrithik to be Sameer and I wanted Abhishek to be Sid," he revealed.
Farhan said that he faced a lot challenges while getting actors for 'Dil Chhata Hai' as no one wanted to be a part of the three-hero-film.
Farhan Akhtar also revealed that Saif Ali Khan had put forward a condition when he was approached for the film.
"He told me that if Aamir agrees to do the film, then even he'll do the film," he said.
However, the filmmaker said that he's thankful to Saif and Akshaye for being patient.
The coming-of-age drama, also starring Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, marked Farhan's directorial debut and is regarded as a benchmark film on friendship.
The film also launched his production house, Excel Entertainment, co-founded by his close friend and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
The director, who went on to helm films like 'Lakshya' (2004) and the 'Don' series for the banner, on Monday took to Twitter and shared a note, marking 20 years of the production house.
"And to think all we wanted was to just make 'Dil Chahta Hai'. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to all actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you."
Farhan also thanked the audience for their constant love for the films of the banner.
"It's been your support that's given wings to our dreams. Thank you. All I can say now, two decades later, is that we're just getting started. Let's fly," the post read alongside a montage of the films backed by Excel.
(WIth PTI inputs)
