'Will do the film if Aamir Khan agrees': Saif Ali Khan's 'condition' when Farhan Akhtar approached him for 'Dil Chahta Hai'

'Dil Chahta Hai' filmmaker Farhan Akhtar revealed that actor Saif Ali Khan had said that he will only come on board if Aamir Khan gives a nod.

'Dil Chahta Hai' completed 20 years on Tuesday. Released on August 10, 2001, the film featured superstar Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends, focusing on the ups and downs in their equations with different approaches towards love and life.

According to a report, Farhan, in a conversation with Rajeev Masand, revealed that he wanted his friends Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan to be a part of the film.

The 'Toofan' actor said that Akshaye was the first person to say yes to the film, but he was initially roped in for the role of Akash.

"I wanted Hrithik to be Sameer and I wanted Abhishek to be Sid," he revealed.