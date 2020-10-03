'Will be bigger than Krrish and Ra.One': Mukesh Khanna set to turn 'Shaktimaan' into a three-film franchise

Actor and co-creator of 'Shaktimaan', Mukesh Khanna has confirmed that he's all set to turn the most-loved super-hero series into a three-film franchise, which he promised will be bigger than Hrithik Roshan's 'Krish' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra.One'. The veteran actor recently took to his Instagram to reveal that he's joined hands with a major production house for the project.
Sharing a picture of 'Shaktimaan', he wrote in Hindi: "It is now time to tell the world that Shaktimaan is landing. Yes, friends of Shaktimaan, I am officially confirming that I am bringing Shaktimaan 2. It will not be a television show or web series but a film trilogy which will release on the big screen."
"We will disclose the details in time. Right now, all I can say is that I have joined hands with a very big production house for this Himalayan task. I can say that whatever we make will be bigger than Krrish and Ra.One, and that is befitting for Shaktimaan as well," he added.
Mukesh Khanna wowed the Indian audience with the tele-series 'Shaktimaan' in the nineties. It narrates the adventures of the fictional superhero story of the same name Mukesh Khanna essayed in the blockbuster series that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 and 2005.
Talking to IANS about the same, he said, "It is a dream come true for me. 'Shaktimaan' was, is and will always be the first Indian superhero, and I also call him the 'super teacher'. I am happy that now we are coming with a bang."
"It is an evergreen, and an extremely contemporary story. In every decade and every century, darkness tries to prevail over light and truth. But ultimately, truth and positivity triumph over," he continued.
"An entire generation has grown up watching and learning from Shaktimaan. I have been promising Shaktimaan fans for a while now that Shaktimaan 2.0 is coming up. So, I am more than happy, and feel extremely responsible towards fans who have literally grown up with me. I have always said 'Vijayee bhava' to everyone, but now I think I need to say the same to myself. May God be with me," Khanna added.
(With inputs from IANS)
