Will Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Anees Bazmee responds

Just yesterday the poster of the Anees Baznee film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was revealed featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Though the makers of the film have been rather tight lipped about the rest of the cast, rumour mills have been working overtime claiming that the film will also feature Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Well, recently in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee, who will be directing the film, responded to the rumours about Akshay and Sara featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and here’s what he had to say.

Talking about Akshay Kumar featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bazmee added, “I think yeh thoda sa jaldi hoga mujhe bolna. Because already hum log work kar rahe hai, and dekhiye kya hota hai. Akshayji ke saath bahut saari filme ki hai, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng. Badi khoobsurat yaade rahi hai, unke saath bahut acchi acchi film ki hai. We have a great relationship, bahut pyaar. Mujhe bhi bahut khushi hogi agar woh honge and unke yahan bhi hai ki bhai koi na koi film mein jodna hai. Toh abhi mujhe lagta hai thodasa early hoga bolna. But let’s hope for the best.”

Later, addressing the rumours of Sara Ali Khan featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anees Bazmee continued, “Nahi, abhi woh kar rahe hai hum log final. Abhi board pe jo hai sirf Kartik hai. Main abhi thoda sa editing mein busy hoon, meri film Pagalpanti ke liye. So after 15 days, jo hai na we will start thinking ki kya hai kya nahi hai. But bahut hi khoobsurati se sab hoga.” Though, Bazmee chose to be rather cryptic his non-committal stance on whether Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has certain caught our interest.