Mukesh and Nita Ambani on Thursday announced that they have become grandparents for the first time as their son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka gave birth to a baby boy.
"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the Ambani family said in a brief statement.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the overjoyed family said today.
"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today (Dec. 10) in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well," the Indian business's first couple added.
While social media has erupted in jubilation with congratulatory messages flooding from all over, will Akash-Shloka's son replace Taimur Ali Khan as national baby crush?
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star-kids and enjoys a massive fan base. At just the age of three, the lad manages to go viral on the internet with his cute antics. 'Chote Nawab' has people trailing around him and also has several fan pages dedicated to him.
Saif and Kareena have often expressed their concern about how closely paparazzi follow Taimur.
“We just want him to lead as normal a life as possible. That’s the most important thing for him. I’d like the paparazzi to not shoot pictures of him at every moment. I don’t want his life to be documented. He is only 17 months old, once or twice is enough, but not the constant badgering,” Kareena had once said in an interview.
Now, only time will tell if Akash and Shloka Ambani's little munchkin will replace Taimur Ali Khan as national baby crush or not!
