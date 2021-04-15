'Wife is always right': Shriya Saran shares cheeky post to wish husband Andrei Koscheev on his birthday

Last year, in an interview, Shriya had said: "God has been kind and I'm blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei. I somehow like the word partner more than husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else. He's really proud of me and my work."

"Whenever I'm stressed or worried about what I'm doing, he always tries to calm me down. He's the best thing that's happened to me and I'm loving every minute that I spend with him," the actress had added.

On the work front, Shriya will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'.

It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.