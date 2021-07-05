‘Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu’: Kangana reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce

Khan, 56, and Rao, 47, first met on the sets of the actor's 2001 blockbuster movie "Lagaan" and tied the knot in December 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the former couple said they have decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage and are ready to start a new chapter as "co-parents and family for each other".

"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

"We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the statement read.

Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children -- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.

Meanwhile, Kangana announced the wrap-up for her action movie on February 21, this year.

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie.

The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Besides 'Dhaakad', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is also in pipeline.