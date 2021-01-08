'Why unnecessarily speculate': Anubhav Sinha quashes reports of reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana for a spy film

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Friday quashed the growing speculations around his next project, wondering why certain film reporters unnecessarily speculate a film's story.

There have been several claims regarding Sinha's next, with rumours reuniting the director with his "Article 15" hero Ayushmann Khurrana for a spy film set in North East India, to working on a highly political drama.

"Dear film reporters. Why unnecessarily speculate a film's story. I'm spending too much, time, money, blood, sweat to tell this one. Firstly you got it wrong. Secondly there's so many better stories you can do on this film. That would be Journalism/reporting. Will keep you posted," Sinha tweeted on Friday.