‘Why the F should anyone else have a problem': Ram Gopal Varma blasts those trolling Aamir Khan for divorce

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao announced their separation on Saturday. The couple, who has been married for 15 years, share a son Azad Rao Khan together. As the news created shockwaves across social media, trolls had a field day mocking the couple, propagating bizarre rumours around their personal life.
Reacting to the same, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who helmed the Khan-starrer “Rangeela” took to Twitter and slammed those trolling the actor and his wife for their divorce.
In a series of tweets, RGV stated, “If #AamirKhan and #KiranRao have no problem with divorcing each other, why the F…. should anyone else have it in the whole world? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way, whereas the couple are being personally professional!”
“Hey #AmirKhan and #KiranRao am sure u are doing whatever u are doing wishing well for each other and to have happier times in future for both ur own personal reasons which would be obviously known best only to u..So F ____ the Trollers,” he added.
In a subsequent tweet Varma wrote, “I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before ..I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity.”
A day after announcing their divorce, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared a video message for fans that said the two are now in a happy space and still consider each other a part of the same family.
"Aap logo ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna apko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)," Aamir said.
The two can be seen holding each other's hands in the clip, which is doing the rounds on the internet. The clip is an excerpt from the former couple's recent interview with one of the media professionals.
Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.
