Why so sexist? Kartik Aaryan says his films have ‘women with defects’

Kartik Aaryan who can easily be called as the emerging actor in Bollywood, seems unfazed by people comparing him with Ayushmann Khurrana. In a recent interview with Radio City, while promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, Kartik emphasised on what distinguishes their work. He said, “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects." While everyone had a quick laugh at the joke, his co-star Sara Ali Khan had a baffled look on her face.

Furthermore, the actor went on to back his claims by stating that he had done films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama with women shown as abusive towards men, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with a gold digger lead who was manipulative and selfish. Sara asked, what defect does he see in her character as Zoe, to which he replied by quoting a song from their film - ‘Haan Main Galat’.

For those unversed, Kartik’s previous film Pati Patni Aur Woh also came under scanner for joking about on marital rape in a scene of the film which was cut after it received flak post trailer release.

Kartik had mentioned in an interview back then, "We never intended to hurt anyone. So when people raised their objection to this dialogue, the team decided to chop it off. It is not part of the film. In fact we have removed the entire scene and it has not affected the film."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on Valentine’s Day, February 14.