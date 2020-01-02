Why so serious? Aryan Khan's not so 'smiley face' is the first meme of 2020

Shah Rukh Khan’s first born Aryan Khan may have not ventured out in Bollywood yet, but the prince has already garnered a massive fan following on social media. Apart from his uncanny resemblance to his superstar dad, Aryan is making headlines for his not so ‘smiley face’ that has hit the viral note.

Aryan’s mom Gauri Khan shared a series of pictures from their New Year celebration with close friends and family. However, a close observation of the reel shows that Aryan has kept his expressions kind of limited compared to those in the frame. The look indeed amplifies his chiselled jawline, and netizens have already declared it as a meme in the beginning of 2020.