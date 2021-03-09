Why Sharvari thanks Rani Mukerji for inspiring her

Bollywood debutant Sharvari, who will be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2, posted a heartfelt wish for her screen idol Rani Mukerji on women’s day. Sharvari credited Rani for giving audiences, including her, some of the most memorable women role models through Rani’s choice of characters.

Sharvari said, “I have idolised a lot of women characters who I have seen on the big screen and invariably most of those women have been played by none other than Rani ma’am! So, on women’s day this is my appreciation post for her. Thank you for inspiring me to be an actor. It was such a dream come true for me! Happy women’s day to all the bablis out there!”

Bunty Aur Babli 2, produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to release on April 23. Sharvari and Rani will share the screen together in the film as well.