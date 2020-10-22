Why Nushrratt Bharuccha thought Hansal Mehta would never cast her

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha felt filmmaker Hansal Mehta would never cast her because she thought her acting was not up to his expectations. So, she was pleasantly surprised when he decided to cast her in his upcoming film, "Chhalaang".

"I never thought Hansal Mehta would cast me in his film because I kept thinking I couldn't perform to his level and expectations. I was waiting for the moment when I will perform to the level that I will be able to work with him," Nushrratt said.

"When 'Chhalaang' happened I was on cloud nine. I felt validated. It was a dream come true and I couldn't have asked for a better team than this. 'Chhalaang' has become extra special to me because my impossible dream came to live and I lived it with my whole heart," she added.

"Chhalaang" is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The film narrates the story of a PT Master Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein. Nushrratt will be seen as a computer teacher in the film, slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 13.