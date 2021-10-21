'Why not ask men to cover up?': Esha Gupta after being trolled for her topless photos

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta always manages to set the internet ablaze with her sultry photos.

She never shies away from posting her bold and sexy pictures on Instagram. The actress oozes confidence every time she posts something on social media.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Esha opened up on being slut-shamed for her social media posts and said that she is mature and doesn’t react to the trolls anymore.

Recently, Esha posted a series of topless photos in which she can be seen backing the camera while she soaks in the rays on her balcony. While bare-backed, she is seen in a light washed pair of baggy jeans with her long hair open. Needless to mention, she was brutally trolled and her post was flooded with risqué comments.

Now, in an interview, Esha said that it is gender bias as many male actors put up shirtless pictures.

"Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, 'Waah bhai, kya body hai'!", Esha said.

The actress also expressed her exasperation over people who hold women responsible for promoting rape with their outfit choices. She said that it is their mentality that has to be blamed and a woman’s clothes making people think about rape is 'problematic'.

Esha further stated that though trolls used to bother her a few years back, she has now learnt to turn a deaf ear to them. She went on to say that she has understood that people will point fingers no matter whatever post she uploads.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the former Miss India International made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Jannat 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

She has worked in several films such as 'Total Dhamaal', 'Rustom', 'Humshakals', 'Commando 2' and 'Raaz 3D'. She is also a former beauty queen.

She has tried her hands in all mediums — films, TV and OTT. The actress is currently garnering appreciation for her turn as a cop, Aditi Amre, in the web series, 'Nakaab'.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 07:05 PM IST