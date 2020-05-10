Why Karan Johar, Salman Khan have changed their Twitter profile picture to Maharashtra Police

Earlier, KJo "apologised profusely" after he was hit hard by a post showing a "privilege celebrities" have.

Karan took to Twitter, where he shared a video titled "Thank You Celebrities", which shows celebrities including popular names like Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Arnitage and Amanda Keller among many others, who have been treating quarantine like a vacation from in their sprawling mansions by "common" people who are struggling during the pandemic.

"This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ... am sorry!" Karan wrote alongside the video.

The Bollywood director has constantly been entertaining his fans and followers amid lockdown. The videos feature his twins -- Roohi and Yash poking fun at him.

Last month, several Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff including Karan, took to social media to express gratitude to Mumbai Police with hashtag #DilSeThankYou for their extraordinary efforts to maintain law and order in the city amid the COVID 19 lockdown.