Why Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle was suspended

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended after a controversial tweet related to the post-election result violence in West Bengal.

The actor's account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behavior", the social media site said on Tuesday.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy," read a statement shared by the micro-logging site.

"We enforce the Twitter rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," it added.