Why is Sooraj Pancholi trending on Twitter - is he connected to Sushant Singh Rajput?

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. The 'Kai Po Che' actor's suicide sent shock waves in the film industry and elsewhere. Reportedly, he was battling depression and had been thrown out of several big projects over the past few months, despite his last year's release 'Chhichhore' being a huge hit. While the Mumbai Police is probing the suicide case of the late actor and investigating various angles, a number of conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds of the internet.

A recent post that went viral on social media, alleges that 'Hero' actor Sooraj Pancholi, who's charged for abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide, is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It claims that Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian, who took her life days before the tragic event, was pregnant with Sooraj's baby. In a 9-part long thread, a user goes on to make some shocking revelations. A page that goes by the name - Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, shared the screenshot on Instagram and captioned it: "#cbimustforsushant Shocking proofs - Dont know if these are true or fake.. But if these ar true, big names can be there behind the Sushant Singh Rajput case on which doubts are still there...And out of these some incidents also happend in real. We must not stop until justice is served"

Here's the post: