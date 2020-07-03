Why is Sooraj Pancholi trending on Twitter - is he connected to Sushant Singh Rajput?

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. The 'Kai Po Che' actor's suicide sent shock waves in the film industry and elsewhere. Reportedly, he was battling depression and had been thrown out of several big projects over the past few months, despite his last year's release 'Chhichhore' being a huge hit. While the Mumbai Police is probing the suicide case of the late actor and investigating various angles, a number of conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds of the internet.
A recent post that went viral on social media, alleges that 'Hero' actor Sooraj Pancholi, who's charged for abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide, is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It claims that Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian, who took her life days before the tragic event, was pregnant with Sooraj's baby. In a 9-part long thread, a user goes on to make some shocking revelations. A page that goes by the name - Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, shared the screenshot on Instagram and captioned it: "#cbimustforsushant Shocking proofs - Dont know if these are true or fake.. But if these ar true, big names can be there behind the Sushant Singh Rajput case on which doubts are still there...And out of these some incidents also happend in real. We must not stop until justice is served"
Here's the post:
For the unversed, days before Rajput took his own life, his former manager had also passed away in Malvani. Celebrity manager Disha Salian, fell off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise late on Monday.
As the Free Press Journal's reporter had earlier mentioned, Salian had allegedly jumped out of a bedroom window and fallen to the ground. She was declared dead before arrival upon being taken to a hospital. It must however be mentioned that no suicide note had been forund, and the Malvani Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. After interacting with a close friend of Salian, the police had said that she had been suffering from depression in recent times.
Although the report lacked credibility, '#SoorajPancholi' became one of top trends on Twitter as netizens demanded a CBI probe. A user wrote, "What kind of justice is this where criminals are set free and innocents are silence ,? Jiah Khan murderer #SoorajPancholi is free , hit n run case closed .We still don't know if ex manager Disha actually committed suicide or it was a murder ?but justice don't care.#CBIForSSR"
While another tweeted, "Let's not deviate by these rumours. Our focus is to get CBI enquiry for Sushant. Let them find out the truth."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, police are probing all angles which was largely hinted on social media hours after the news of Rajput's suicide surfaced on the internet. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), had appealed to the citizens to not entertain and spread any rumours in connection to Rajput's suicide as they could be misleading and hamper the investigation.
