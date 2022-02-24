Why is Amitabh Bachchan smashing glass in his latest Instagram post?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in his 80s but he can still give any young actor a run for their money.
On Wednesday, Big B took to Instagram and posted an action-packed photograph.
In the image, he can be seen smashing a glass in a filmy style.
"After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION," Big B captioned the post.
Seeing the picture fans could not stop heaping praises on Amitabh.
"Once an action star always an action star," a social media user commented.
"Age is just a number, right sir," another one wrote.
With movies like 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar' and 'Sholay' among others, Big B has unleashed his action avatar time and again. Currently, he is waiting for the release of his new film 'Jhund', in which he will be seen essaying the role of a football coach.
