Why have Punjab theatres discontinued the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' opens in theaters after the pandemic hiatus. This is a huge budget film of approximately Rs 200 cr. Since theatres in Maharashtra are allowed only 50 % occupancy yet Mumbai territory has fetched a good amount of Rs 10 cr, with a good world-wide collections on Friday itself of approximately Rs 50 cr.

Unfortunately Punjab theatres are planning to discontinue the screening.

'Sooryavanshi' released on Friday fetching a good opening of Rs 27 cr approx. According to theatre owners it’s a very good opening, in spite of 50 % restrictions in many states.

According to reports, 'Sooryavanshi' is likely to be discontinued in most of the Punjab theatres from Saturday due to the threat given by Kisan Morcha. Akshay Kumar has an image as Pro BJP and hence, they don't want his film to be screened in Punjab. Many theatres have already discontinued the film from 5th, November, 2021.

Sooryavanshi total break up Box Office collections-* Friday - Rs 27 cr ( Rs 10 cr from Mumbai). Released in over 4000 screens pan India. Budget - Rs 150 cr COP. Rs 15 cr on promotions plus interest of 19 month delay in release. So, total cost Rs 200 cr approx.

Recovery OTT (Netflix): Rs 50 to 55 cr Satellite (Zee): Rs 50 to 55 cr

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 03:49 PM IST