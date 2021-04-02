'Why gang up on me?': Kangana shares an old video of her praising Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, and other female celebs

Over the last couple of years, actress Kangana Ranaut headlined for slamming her contemporaries on Twitter. Be it ‘sasti copy’ Taapsee Pannu, or Priyanka Chopra during farmers protests, Deepika Padukone over mental health, or Swara Bhasker as a ‘B grade’ actress, Ranaut left no stone unturned in firing away what was on her mind.
Now, the actress has shared a video of her praising female B-town celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.
She captioned the video as, “There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but none of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard.”
"I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास", she added in a subsequent tweet.
On work front, Kangana Ranaut is off to Udaipur to meet her "most special person".
The actress posted a couple of pictures on Instagram dressed in an ivory and gold saree, seated in a chartered flight.
"Enroute Udaipur... to my most special person," she wrote.
While fans are naturally curious, Kangana did not share who her "most special person" was.
The actress was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of her upcoming film "Tejas", which is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.
Kangana will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie.
Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.
The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.
The 'Panga' actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. ‘Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."
Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.
Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)