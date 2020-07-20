'Why fight with outsiders?': Twitter on Kangana Ranaut's remarks against Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker

In an explosive interview on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders'. Kangana Ranaut's uncalled-for remarks didn't go down well with Twitterati and several users took to the micro-blogging site to express their disappointment.
During her appearance on Arnab Goswami's show, she took a jibe at both the actresses and said, "For me, I have only to lose here because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."
While Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker hit back at the 'Panga' actress for her remarks, Tweeple also weighed in on the ongoing debate.
A user wrote, "Talking about equality by pulling other women down from the Industry is not making any point from Kangana's end. Rather it looks badly on her. Actors like @taapsee @ReallySwara @SiddhantChturvD & many more "outsiders" are beyond any grades."
"Good for her anti nepotism stance, but in a way she's doing the same as nepo master by making fun of outsiders like Taspee, Swara and cutting the roles of Sonu Sood and the new comer girl in Manikarnika.... Kangana is selfish and a leg puller actually using SSR for her benefit," read a tweet.
A user wrote, "Kangana: Alia made fun of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Karan Johar’s show on National TV. How would he have felt watching it?
Also Kangana on National TV: Swara and Taapsee are B Grade Actors."
Here are a few tweets:
Meanwhile, others defended Kangana Ranaut and said that her comments were being taken out of coontext. A user wrote, "n a full context Kangana is only implying that the industry treats you and Swara as B grade when you both are more than that. So do not make a fuss about it when you don’t even have the guts to call out the black sheep. Kangana is a self made one woman army and we love her!"
Another tweeted, "I think that taapsee and swara both have not watched full sentences said by kangana for them. Both have not understood what she was trying to pointout in a simple way. i feel Kangana intension was not to tell anything bad about them."
