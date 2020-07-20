'Why fight with outsiders?': Twitter on Kangana Ranaut's remarks against Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker

In an explosive interview on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders'. Kangana Ranaut's uncalled-for remarks didn't go down well with Twitterati and several users took to the micro-blogging site to express their disappointment.

During her appearance on Arnab Goswami's show, she took a jibe at both the actresses and said, "For me, I have only to lose here because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."