Why does Arjun Kapoor go to a different yoga studio instead of the one owned by girlfriend Malaika Arora?

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been headlining with their romance since last year. Be it social media PDA or romantic getaways, the couple despite a brow raising age gap, are breaking norms by not shying away when it comes to expressing their love for each other.
Both Malaika and Arjun are fitness enthusiasts and make sure they head out to their respective workout sessions amid busy schedule. However, it has been noticed that Arjun, who also does Yoga, practices his bit at Anushka’s Yoga (popular celebrity hub) instead of Diva Yoga, an establishment run by Malaika herself.
Earlier this morning, the couple was spotted at their yoga studios. Malaika wore a casual zipper jacket with her shorts and a cap. Meanwhile Arjun opted for a tracksuit with and topped it with a cap. Check out their pictures below.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the news for their marriage rumours. While Arjun earlier did say they currently want to enjoy their time together and not think about marriage, reports about the wedding bells didn't die down.
Malakia Arora however in an interview with a leading entertainment portal went on to say there is no marriage on the cards. She said if it is to happen they will let the world know. She also revealed she isnt phased by them. "In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. No one is scared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there's no marriage on the cards."
