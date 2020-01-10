Why does Arjun Kapoor go to a different yoga studio instead of the one owned by girlfriend Malaika Arora?

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been headlining with their romance since last year. Be it social media PDA or romantic getaways, the couple despite a brow raising age gap, are breaking norms by not shying away when it comes to expressing their love for each other.

Both Malaika and Arjun are fitness enthusiasts and make sure they head out to their respective workout sessions amid busy schedule. However, it has been noticed that Arjun, who also does Yoga, practices his bit at Anushka’s Yoga (popular celebrity hub) instead of Diva Yoga, an establishment run by Malaika herself.

Earlier this morning, the couple was spotted at their yoga studios. Malaika wore a casual zipper jacket with her shorts and a cap. Meanwhile Arjun opted for a tracksuit with and topped it with a cap. Check out their pictures below.