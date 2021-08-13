'Why do you have to wear transparent bra?’: Kangana trolled for wearing sheer top with plunging neckline

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently wraped-up of the shoot of her upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest.

On Friday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared scintillating pictures ash she flaunted her svelte figure in a white sheer lace top with white pants and loads of gold accessories.

She captioned the post as, “Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle -Ghalib.”

While, Kangana’s racy outfit did raise eyebrows, a section of her followers accused her of being two-faced when it comes to commenting on couture donned by others.

One user wrote, "Weren't you the one who questioned other bollywood actors and Rihanna for their choice of clothing? What changed? Did BJP kick you out?"

"Yeh wahi actress hai na jisne fatti jeans and culture of India pe lecture diye the," wrote another.

One user added, "Ye kya pehna hai."

Check out the comments below.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai "Dhaakad" is an action thriller. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, and is scheduled to release on October 1.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:15 PM IST