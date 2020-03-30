'Why do you care about 'trollverse'? People are dying': Twitter is tired of Sonam Kapoor tweeting 'rubbish'

Just when we assumed there would be less content to cover amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has found a way to stay relevant, besides mentioning more than usual how she’s donating for the cause.

Sonam’s Twitter feed is part information part unnecessary tweets that are untimely and uncalled for. Now that this has been established, netizens have expressed that they’re tired of her tweeting ‘rubbish’ especially in these trying times.

Sonam took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “Who do you think is in charge of or funding trolliverse ? Answer below.”