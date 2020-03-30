'Why do you care about 'trollverse'? People are dying': Twitter is tired of Sonam Kapoor tweeting 'rubbish'

Just when we assumed there would be less content to cover amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has found a way to stay relevant, besides mentioning more than usual how she’s donating for the cause.
Sonam’s Twitter feed is part information part unnecessary tweets that are untimely and uncalled for. Now that this has been established, netizens have expressed that they’re tired of her tweeting ‘rubbish’ especially in these trying times.
Sonam took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “Who do you think is in charge of or funding trolliverse ? Answer below.”
Her followers responded with lightning speed that it was completely unnecessary. Here’s how some reacted.
Earlier Sonam tweeted, “I’ve realised in trolliverse I’m dammed I’d do and dammed if a I don’t. So I’ll just do as I please.”
Well, now that most of tinsel town has nothing to do, social media is keeping them going throughout the day. As for Sonam, perhaps she decided to reflect on her trolls who’ve attacked her for posts on Kanika Kapoor, asking if vegetable shops are open, and how to use a steam iron on Twitter.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)