'Why do you ask what govt's doing, ask what are you doing': Juhi Chawla has a Hrithik-like take on CAA-NRC

Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday said instead of constantly criticising the government, one should reflect on own conduct and talk about uniting rather than dividing.

The actor attended an event which aimed to counter "Free Kashmir (narrative), anti-India slogans, false propaganda and clear the misconception."

Juhi said as artistes, it's unfair to be questioned about incidents "just for a reaction" when they should be given time to truly understand the situation.

"We are going to work, thinking how to execute our task, then some incident happens somewhere and suddenly the media asks, 'what do you think about this?' We haven't understood the matter, people haven't understood the matter but you need a reaction.

"Let people understand, whether it's NRC or CAA, and what's is it about, why is this being talked about," Juhi told reporters.

The actor said it is sad that people talk about division more than unity.

"Everyone is quick to talk about dividing. Why don't we talk about uniting? Why does everyone say 'what is the government doing, why is it doing this?' but I say if you point one finger there then three fingers are at you.

What are we doing? Let's be calm, understand the situation," she added.

Well, seems like Juhi has a Hrithik-like take on CAA-NRC. The 'War' actor Hrithik Roshan was trolled for his take on the ongoing protests. The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country have been protesting against the Act.

Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who used their social media to speak about the issue.

Hrithik Roshan had also taken to Twitter to express his views. "As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy," he wrote.