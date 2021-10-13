'Why did your PR team call paps?: Shahid Kapoor trolled for wearing 'no photography' jacket at the airport

Actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, on Wednesday, with his wife Mira Rajput and his children, Misha and Jain.

The Kapoor clan looked adorable as they walked towards the entrance of the airport together. Misha was seen wearing a floral jacket with a pair of pink leggings and a matching mask. Mira and Zain were seen twinning in white and grey outfits. Meanwhile, Shahid made a statement with his vest jacket.

He was seen wearing a grey tie-dye co-ord set, which he paired with a jacket and a fanny pack. The text on his jacket read: "No photography."

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The actor was trolled for his 'no photography' jacket.

A user wrote: "Liked his no photography hoodie then paid paps ko iski PR team ne Q bulaya? Dual personality."

"Why does everyone want to take pictures of celebrities all the time. They only make them feel super human. In the west nobody bothers celebrities," commented another.

A comment read: "Khud hi bulate hain paparazzi ko aao hmari phto kheecho hum airport pe tyar hokar aaye hain, phr khud hi drame krte hain ."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show marks Raj and DK's next digital outing after the two seasons of the acclaimed hit 'The Family Man'. it also features Raashi Khanna.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:25 PM IST