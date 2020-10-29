Why did Suhana Khan limit comments on Instagram?

While the feast laid out on the table left everyone drooling, it's Suhana's comments section that garnered our attention. The young diva has limited her handle's comments section.

This comes weeks after she opened up about being trolled online.

The 20-year-old daughter has been internet's favourite obsession ever since she made her debut on the photo-sharing app. However, the diva, who often makes headlines for her pictures, also faces a lot on online trolling on social media.

In a lenghty post, Suhana had addressed how the prejudice around colourism has affected her and that it needs to end. She opened up about how she’s been told she was ugly because of her skin tone since the age of 12.

Khan wrote, “There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't.”

“Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she'd added.