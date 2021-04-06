Why did Suhana Khan delete THIS Instagram post that had a comment by Navya Naveli Nanda?

The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

Suhana headlined during the lockdown for an Instagram post on that touched upon her skin colour.

Khan revealed how she was told she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old Suhana said she has not gotten her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it.

Urging to end colourism, Suhana had shared in an Instagram post: "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.#endcolourism."