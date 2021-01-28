Why did Sonam Kapoor apologize to singer Rihanna on Instagram?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a quirky twist to singer and global superstar Rihanna's popular song Umbrella, and it is all about promoting social distancing.

Sonam posted a couple of pictures on Instagram earlier on Wednesday, and then a video of the same sequence.

Of the two pictures she posted, the first is a close-up, but it is the second that catches your attention. It is a long shot taken on a street. She rests against a convertible dressed in a beige overcoat and grey suit. A hand holds a huge umbrella above her.