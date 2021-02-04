Why did Maanayata return husband Sanjay Dutt's gift of four Bandra flats worth Rs 100 crore?

In December 2020, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gifted four flats to wife Maanayata, located in Bandra's Pali Hill Imperial Heights on Nargis Dutt road (named after the late actress and Sanjay’s mother).
According to a report by Square Feat India, the combined value of these four flats was Rs 26.46 crore. However, an article by Money Control claims that as per real estate brokers, the market value of the units is more than Rs 100 crore.
Apart from the four flats, the gift also includes 17 car parks.
However, Maanayata returned this gift at the end of 2020.
According to Money Control, gifting does not attract a huge stamp duty for family members, and is considered a common practice among property owners. However, Maanayata returning it may have something to do with tax restructuring.
In August 2020, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid reports that he was battling lung cancer.
He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness.
Putting out a statement on Twitter, Sanjay said that with people's love and support, he would be "back soon."
In October 2020, he opened up for the first time about his battle with cancer.
On his twins Shahraan and Iqra's birthday, he revealed that he had won his battle with lung cancer, sharing a heartfelt post for his friends, family, and fans.
Sanjay is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters—Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt—and is married to Maanayata, with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter.
He also has a daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Sharma succumbed to brain tumour in 1996.
On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He also stars in the second installment of KGF, as well as Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor.