Why did Priyanka Chopra Jonas drop her surname from Instagram and Twitter handles?

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, on Monday, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka, leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment.

Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop.

Earlier this year, the former Miss World shared why she took on her husband's surname post marriage.

The global star, during an interaction on the Barstool Sports’ ‘Chicks in the Office’ podcast said, “I think I never changed my name. Yeah, I added his into mine. You know, and I wanted to sort of honour traditions, but at the same time, I didn’t want to let go of my identity, you know, and this was my in between, I guess. I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy.”

“I was never forced into it, it’s just something I wanted to do because that’s how I grew up. Hopefully, in another 50 years, it’ll be guys taking our names too, or just not changing our names, and that’ll be normalized. But I don’t think I was at that place when I got married, I kind of wanted to honour my parents’ tradition and that’s just how it happened," she added.

Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'.

Priyanka has an impressive line-up of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:22 AM IST