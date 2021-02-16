Why did 'Master' actor Vijay Sethupati walk out of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, will reportedly hit the screens this year after a long delay owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The film is inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump".

"Forrest Gump" is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the US. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

However, south actor Vijay Sethupathi who had signed “Laal Singh Chaddha” chose to opt out of the film.

According to reports, Vijay was roped in to play Hanks's friend character (known as Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue) originally essayed by Mykelti Williamson.

The makers had tweaked the script to make Aamir a Punjabi and his friend a Tamilian.

According to a report by India Today, it was earlier speculated that Aamir was upset with Vijay for putting on weight and his latest look wouldn’t be suitable for the film’s role.

The actor was reportedly asked to shed 25 kilos for the role, and was said to be playing an army man. The role required him to look fit.

However, sources close to the actor clarified stating that the south superstar got busy with other projects and requested Khan to find a replacement.

Vijay in a statement to Bollywood Hungama said that he has the highest regard for Aamir as an actor but sadly being preoccupied he couldn't stay on the project after being delayed. “Aamir Sir personally offered me the role. He then flew down to a small town in Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. I immediately said yes."

"Then Covid happened, it ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in my schedule," he added.

Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role.

Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions are producing the film, directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the action thriller ‘Master’.