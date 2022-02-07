Why did Lata Mangeshkar refuse to give rights to her biopic?

As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media as well, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an "end of an era".

From Twitter to Facebook, the news feed was flooded with images of the singer, whose divine voice has ruled the silver screen and hearts of millions of people, across generations, in India and around the world.

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, and recipient of Bharat Ratna, died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92.

Now, according to a report by India Today, unlike her peers from the industry, Lata refused to offer the rights to her biopic.

A source told the portal, in the last few years, several producers met the songstress for the same, but she wasn’t keen on sharing the anecdotes from her personal life.

It wasn’t just movie producers, but OTT platforms also wanted to make a movie about her life.

The mortal remains of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday, with full state honours. She also received a gun salute during the last rites.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.

In her lifetime, Mangeshkar, who was regarded as Melody Queen of India, was awarded with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:01 PM IST