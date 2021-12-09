Why did Kareena Kapoor hide her face from the paparazzi? Watch video

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted inside her car alongside sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora.

In a video that has now gone viral, Bebo can be seen hiding her face from the paparazzi using a sweatshirt that read 'gym class today'. For those unversed, the quote is Kareena's dialogue from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001), which clocks 20 years of its release on December 14.

As Karisma tries to take the sweatshirt down, Kareena laughs and finally lets the shutterbugs take her pictures while seated inside the car.

Watch the video below.

As the Bollywood cult classic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is about to mark its 20th release anniversary, the movie's director Karan Johar on Tuesday shared a heartfelt note on social media, a full week ahead of the occasion.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip from the movie's popular song 'Bole Chudiyan' and features all the six actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Alongside it, he wrote, ''It's going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn't stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film's music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!!"

"At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it's all about loving your...family! Celebrate #20YearsOfK3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!'' he continued.

As for Kareena, the actress will return after a brief hiatus with Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is an adaptation of the highly successful comedy drama 'Forrest Gump' which itself was based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:11 AM IST