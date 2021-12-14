Why did John Abraham delete all his Instagram posts days before his 49th birthday?

Bollywood actor John Abraham left social media baffled on Tuesday when he wiped out all his Instagram posts, just a couple of days before his birthday.

The 'Satyameva Jayate' actor will turn 49 on December 17.

John, who has 9.7 million followers on Instagram, also removed his display picture, along with all other photos and videos.

However, he has not revealed the reason behind the same. Neither John nor anyone from his team has yet given any clarification.

John’s Instagram account is followed by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and many other B-Town celebrities.

On the work front, John was last seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a sequel to its first instalment which was released in 2018.

'Satyameva Jayate 2' also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni.

He also has 'Attack' with Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline. John will also be seen in 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:40 PM IST