Why did Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' not win any trophies at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020?

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” emerged as one of the top Indian web series of 2020.

Helmed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the series narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market.

Filmfare recently conducted a virtual ceremony to honour OTT content. While many shows, films, and actors won big at the award show, “Scam 1992” fans were baffled with the series being snubbed.

One fan tweeted “Once again @filmfare doesn’t recognise and appreciate the real talent. But this time in OTT platform. No awards for Scam 1992 the Harshad Mehta story. Scam 1992 which wins everybody’s heart you are above this @filmfare #pratikgandhi #hansalmehta #shreyadhanwanthary.”

Mehta clarified the query on the microblogging platform and stated that his series was ineligible as it was released after the cut-off date for this year’s awards ceremony.

“Seeing many tweets echoing similar sentiments. #Scam1992 was released much after the cutoff date for this year’s #FilmfareOTTAwards. Hence it was not eligible for nomination. Our biggest award is the love we continue to receive from you,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet he added, “Fantastic nominees, each deserving an award. And absolutely deserving winners. These awards were a much needed celebration of genuine talent. So heartwarming to witness.”