Why did Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' not win any trophies at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020?

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” emerged as one of the top Indian web series of 2020.
Helmed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the series narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market.
Filmfare recently conducted a virtual ceremony to honour OTT content. While many shows, films, and actors won big at the award show, “Scam 1992” fans were baffled with the series being snubbed.
One fan tweeted “Once again @filmfare doesn’t recognise and appreciate the real talent. But this time in OTT platform. No awards for Scam 1992 the Harshad Mehta story. Scam 1992 which wins everybody’s heart you are above this @filmfare #pratikgandhi #hansalmehta #shreyadhanwanthary.”
Mehta clarified the query on the microblogging platform and stated that his series was ineligible as it was released after the cut-off date for this year’s awards ceremony.
“Seeing many tweets echoing similar sentiments. #Scam1992 was released much after the cutoff date for this year’s #FilmfareOTTAwards. Hence it was not eligible for nomination. Our biggest award is the love we continue to receive from you,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.
In a subsequent tweet he added, “Fantastic nominees, each deserving an award. And absolutely deserving winners. These awards were a much needed celebration of genuine talent. So heartwarming to witness.”
“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” is a financial thriller based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away ".
Actor Pratik Gandhi, known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema, is seen in the role of Harshad Mehta, the scam-tainted broker who was known as the Big Bull.
Shreya Dhanwanthary, who had been in the news for her performance in recent shows like "The Family Man" and "The Reunion", was seen playing the role of the journalist and whistle-blower Sucheta Dalal.
Harshad entered the stock market by chance in the late 1970s with a natural gift for speculation and entrepreneurship, and an eye for loopholes. Soon Harshad became the common man's hero, and his clients were investing less in the stocks and more in Harshad himself.
The series also features Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina, and Lalit Parimoo amongst others. The book has been adapted by screenplay and dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas.
